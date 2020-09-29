Chrissy Teigen Hospitalised After Pregnancy Complications

Chrissy Teigen is expecting another child with John Legend, and the third time around is proving to be a bit more stressful for the A-lister. But even after landing in the hospital because of complications with her pregnancy, Teigen is still in good spirits, keeping her friends and fans entertained even from her hospital bed.
News of a third baby Legend broke last month when the R&B singer shared the visuals for his new music video "Wild,” which featured Teigen and their two kids Luna and Miles. Shortly after the visuals were released, the celebrity chef/judge/everyone’s internet fave confirmed that she was expecting another kid.
Advertisement
"Look at this third baby shit," she said in a video shared on Twitter. "What the...oh my God."
Though she’s been actively trying to take a step back from social media for mental health's sake, Teigen has been keeping her millions of followers updated on the details of her third pregnancy as much as she can. On Sunday, she revealed on her Instagram story that she had been rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center because of excessive bleeding.
“We all know I've been on bed rest for a few weeks and that's like super serious bed rest,” she shared candidly from her hospital bed. “I'm about like halfway through pregnancy, and the blood has been going on for like a month.”
Teigen has shared that her third pregnancy hasn’t been the easiest. It’s high risk because her placenta is “super weak,” and doctors have given her strict orders to be on bed rest until further notice. As a result, she’s had to stop working; filming for the second season of her Quibi series Chrissy’s Court was put on hold, and her third Cravings cookbook has also been paused indefinitely.
different location, same sammy pic.twitter.com/7zeseLggcm— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2020
Thankfully, her husband is right by her side while she is under observation at the hospital, keeping her spirits up the whole time. And amidst concerns (and amateur diagnoses) about her health, Teigen assured worried fans that she and the baby were doing just fine.
"I feel really good, the baby's so healthy," Teigen said proudly on her Instagram. "He's so strong and I'm just so excited for him because he's so wonderful and just the strongest little dude. I can't wait for him."