After a brief engagement, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have split. PEOPLE first reported that the couple has made the "difficult decision" to end their engagement. A source confirmed the split to Refinery29.
Lovato and Ehrich were two of the many celebrities who found romance during quarantine. Ehrich, who is an actor, first made an accidental appearance in Lovato's Instagram Story, causing fans to speculate the two were dating. And they definitely were dating, as evidenced by their July engagement. Ehrich proposed to her on a beach in Malibu, near Lovato's Los Angeles home.
Neither Lovato nor Ehrich have spoken out about the news (Refinery29 has reached out for comment), but Lovato did share an Instagram Story today zooming in on her t-shirt, highlighting the phrase "Dogs over People."
When Lovato shared the news of her engagement, she called Ehrich her "soulmate," and expressed her happiness at being "someone else's partner." Recently, Lovato defended her former fiancé after fans and trolls alike shared tweets from Ehrich about Selena Gomez that she deemed fake.
"It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other," she wrote on her Instagram story. "If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU."