“Daegu” tells us exactly what Tic should have listened to Ji-Ah about. In the final section of the episode, Ji-Ah and Tic are honest about most of their secrets. Ji-Ah admits that she initially started a relationship with Tic to kill him for murdering her best friend. In response, Tic breaks down over the atrocities he has committed under the guise of serving “under orders.” The couple starts a joyful relationship, despite the fact that Ji-Ah is actually a vengeance spirit called a kumiho; she only needs to take one more soul to complete the deal her mother originally made with a shaman. Tic has no idea.