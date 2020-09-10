They also have a plan in place for if and when one of them gets completely overwhelmed by a project – and, with such tight timeframes, this happens more than once on Get Organized. If either Teplin or Shearer starts to feel stressed, the other immediately jumps in and takes full control. On the show, they call these their “pain points,” and they can both tell as soon as one is about to happen. When Shearer’s panicked, she says, she goes inward. Teplin, meanwhile, starts muttering to herself. “We can tell,” Shearer said, laughing. “We know.”