Netflix’s Away Is Inspired By A Very Real — & Very Long — Space Mission

Changing the main character from male to female was a bit of a different experience due to the military background, according to Swank. “There are definitely, I think, different types of hurdles that women go through to gain respect, but as our show starts...there’s a different type of respect there,” she explained. The characters have been working together for two years, and some have more experience in space than others. “It almost transcends gender in a way and becomes about a human being gaining trust,” Swank said.