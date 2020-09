It can be hard not to unconsciously fall into this trap, even if you don’t want to be judgmental or resentful. A 2017 psychology paper published by researchers Juliana Schroeder, Adam Waytz, and Nicholas Epley found that we often resist giving straight cash assistance, choosing to donate instead to food banks or other specific organisations, because we think we’re wiser about spending that money than the recipients would be. No one likes being condescended to, so it may be useful to practice thinking of your help not as charity. Consider it a little redistribution, a shifting around of funds to where they’re more valuable right now. “You need to come to that conversation in a very empathetic manner,” says Shekar. “I've definitely seen folks try to contribute and be a little cocky about it. ‘Oh look at me, I'm doing you a favour.’ That's a really hard thing for anybody who's receiving the money to process.”