Reality Stars & Fans Love To Blame The Editors, But This Drag Race Editor Has A Rebuttal

So the finale episodes of the season aired, Drag Race was nominated for 10 different 2020 Emmys, including one in Martin’s outstanding picture editing category, and then came the lull. Right now, unfortunately, Hollywood is still suffering the effects of the pandemic shutdown. Luckily, editors have a job that can easily be done from home, provided that footage has been captured and it’s not under strict security measures, like superhero movies that often cannot be edited on other devices for fear of leaks. Martin says the real struggle right now is for anyone who’d just wrapped a job and was looking for a new one — with no new content being filmed, studios and networks aren’t yet looking to hire editors, which is a gig-based contract job for many people. And while she says she’s enjoying the break with her toddler right now, Martin is one of the lucky ones. The next seasons of Drag Race and All-Stars have been greenlit so she knows she’ll be back in action... eventually.