Jamie Lynn Spears Has Been Named A Trustee Of Britney Spears’ Fortune

As Britney Spears battles for control over her personal finances and career, a new development in her legal matters has shifted some power to her younger sister Jamie Lynn.
Legal documents have been unearthed, revealing that Jamie Lynn was made a trustee of Britney’s SJB Revocable Trust back in 2018. The trust, which the “Lucky” pop star established in 2004, was created to hold and manage her multimillion-dollar assets and legally protect her wealth so that her sons Sean and Jayden Federline could access them in the future. While she is still alive, Britney remains its sole beneficiary.
Advertisement
As a trustee, Jamie Lynn’s job is to make sure that all of her sister’s assets get transferred to the trust and are allocated to taking care of her kids. The documents show that the Zoey101 actress filed that a court approve Fidelity Financial Management as investment advisers, legally granting them the power to store Britney's assets in “blocked accounts" indefinitely.
The news adds another complicated piece to the controversy swirling around Britney's conservatorship. For more than a decade, the singer's every move has been under the control of her father Jamie Spears; he and attorney Andrew Wallet have dictated her finances, personal life, and mental health for 12 years after she was hospitalised multiple times. The conservatorship has come under fire in the court of public opinion — even spawning the #FreeBritney" movement — and is also being re-examined in judicial court.
Earlier this month, Britney asked that a judge issue permanent control of her assets to her care manager and temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery (a request also co-signed by Jamie Lynn).
"[Jamie] previously served as sole conservator of [Britney's] person since 2008," the court documents state acquired by ET. "Britney is strongly opposed to having [Jamie] return as conservator of her person. Rather, she strongly prefers to have Ms Montgomery continue in that role as she has done for nearly a year...Britney would like Ms Montgomery's appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent."
Advertisement
Unfortunately, the plea was denied; the conservatorship has been extended to February 2021 with Jamie back in the driver's seat of his daughter's estate after being removed from the position last September. He now has the power to obtain “all contracts, information relating to credit cards, bank statements, estate planning documents, receivables, and any and all powers of attorney."
Though Britney and her father may be at odds, she can count on her younger sister to be for her passionately. Jamie Lynn has been vocal about her unequivocal support of her sister and is without a doubt Team Britney.
"She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman," wrote Jamie Lynn of Britney in response to questions from fans about the pop star's mental health. "That’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”