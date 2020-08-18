The trial ends with a hung jury, and several members give press interviews saying they believed Betty was provoked and abused and that's why they couldn't convict her of first-degree murder. But as the second trial begins, Betty's extremely confident that different jury won't convict her either. Her lawyer isn't as sure, and warns her that the prosecutor will surely mount a different offense this time. But Betty continues with her media onslaught, granting interview after interview to national and local publications. She also continues her unhinged behavior, leaving messages for her friends about helping her escape from jail (they're jokes, she says at the end — April Fools). Her sons come for a supervised visit, but they're silent and dejected (and accompanied by a lawyer and social worker).