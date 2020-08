Should Your Makeup Routine Change When You Wear A Mask?

If you can avoid wearing foundation and concealer on skin that will be covered by your face mask — basically the lower-half of your face — definitely do that. (Dermatologists say heavy makeup formulas can interfere with the humidity under the mask and affect your skin's sebum production, leading to clogged pores and breakouts.) But if you have a chin pimple or redness around the nose that you want to cover with makeup, just make sure to set it before putting on your face mask. "I recommend going for light coverage with your makeup," says Agha. "Then use a translucent setting power or a setting spray over top as an extra protective barrier between the makeup and your mask."