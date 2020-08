Miley Cyrus’ New Song Confirms Exactly What We Thought About Her Breakup

The timing of the new track coincides with Cyrus’ latest breakup from the Australian actor and singer, so Simpson could very well be the inspiration for this song. The stars, who have been friends for over a decade, first confirmed their relationship in October 2019 after engaging in some mutual thirst on Instagram. Things got serious between them quickly; they TikToked together trademarked a name for their new music group, and even rode out the worst of the pandemic together