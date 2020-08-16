Miley Cyrus’ New Song Confirms Exactly What We Thought About Her Breakup

Just a day after news broke that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson had ended their relationship, the songstress set the record straight with “Midnight Sky,” the first new song off of her forthcoming studio album She Is Miley Cyrus. The track is a breakup anthem, but not the kind you shed tears over — Cyrus is single and loving it.
The pop song marks the end Cyrus’ music hiatus (her last release was “Slide Away” in 2019), ushering Smilers into a new era marked by glitter, disco, and a mullet haircut. “Midnight Sky” is timely for this new chapter of the singer’s life, talking openly about the major changes she’s made in her love life.
“It's been a long time since I felt this good on my own,” Cyrus sings in her signature gravel. “Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes. Forever and ever, no more.”
“I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone,” she belts in the chorus. “I don't need to be loved by you.”
The timing of the new track coincides with Cyrus’ latest breakup from the Australian actor and singer, so Simpson could very well be the inspiration for this song. The stars, who have been friends for over a decade, first confirmed their relationship in October 2019 after engaging in some mutual thirst on Instagram. Things got serious between them quickly; they TikToked together, trademarked a name for their new music group, and even rode out the worst of the pandemic together.
On Instagram Live, Cyrus addressed the elephant in the room, sharing details about her and Simpson’s decision to end their relationship.
“For right now, two halves can't make a whole,” Cyrus told fans on IG Live. “[Cody and I] are individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be. Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives.”
Even though “Midnight Sky” suggests that Cyrus feels better off alone, the singer hinted that her breakup was more like a pause; she has so much history with Simpson that they could very well link up again. And that’s her business.
“Don't make it some drama story if next week we're out hanging out or getting pizza,” Cyrus warned. “We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends."