Bindi Irwin Announces Pregnancy Straight From The Zoo

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell announced that they’re going to be welcoming a new Wildlife Warrior to the family.
On August 11, the 22-year-old Crikey! It’s the Irwins star and daughter of the late wildlife expert and "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, posted a picture to her Instagram with her husband, revealing that she is pregnant with the couple's first child.
"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Irwin wrote in the caption. In the photo, the couple hold up a tiny version of their khaki uniform shirts from the Australia Zoo. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."
"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," she continued. "Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️"
Irwin's brother, Robert Irwin, shared the news on his own Instagram as well, calling the present "such a happy time for our family." "I can't believe I'm going to be an uncle!!!" he wrote.
After getting engaged in July 2019, Irwin and Chandler got married on March 25, 2020 as planned, despite not being able to have any guests attend the ceremony. Irwin explained that it was a difficult decision but necessary in order to "keep everyone safe," and the two simply desperately wanted to marry each other. In attendance were her mother, Terry Irwin, her brother, Robert Irwin, and their late father's close friend.
Taking bets that the newest little Wildlife Warrior's first word is going to be "crickey."