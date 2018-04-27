Steve Irwin Got A Hollywood Star & His Daughter's Reaction Will Make You Cry

I'd suggest ending this week with something heartwarming, and that something is Bindi Irwin's emotional tribute to her late father. Steve Irwin, known as the "Crocodile Hunter," was killed by a stingray in 2006, and on Thursday was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. His whole family showed up for the special moment, including his wife Terri Irwin, and children Bindi and Robert.
Terri shared a word of advice with the fans who had gathered to watch the ceremony, a message from her late husband that has stayed with her.
"I found that if you put things off, pretty soon it just becomes an excuse," she said, according to The Huffington Post. "You’re waiting until you graduate, you wait until the kids are grown, you wait until you retire. Don’t even wait for the weekend. Just do it now. That’s what I learned from Steve."
Advertisement
Then, it was Bindi's turn to speak to the crowd, and the emotion of it all brought her to tears.
"I have to tell you that I, never in my wildest dreams, imagined that this would become a reality, and this is such an honour as a family to continue in Dad’s footsteps," she said. "So thank you for being here today and supporting us. And you know what? We’ll always be a family. So congratulations and woohoo."
She also took to Twitter to commemorate the day:
I’ll remember today forever. Such an emotional moment and beautiful chapter in our lives❤️ pic.twitter.com/J8liezjFJl— Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) April 26, 2018
"I’ll remember today forever," she wrote. "Such an emotional moment and beautiful chapter in our lives."
This star isn't the only thing keeping the TV personality's legacy alive. Bindi and Robert have both kept his spirit alive through their own work, with the former working as a conservationist and the latter as the host of his own channel on Australia Zoo TV. This special ceremony was yet another reminder of just how loved the late father is, and how he'll never be forgotten.
Advertisement