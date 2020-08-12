LaKeith Stanfield Shares Positive Message With Fans After Posting Alarming Videos

Actor LaKeith Stanfield recently assured fans and colleagues who were worried about his well-being that he is fine.
The 28-year-old The Photograph and Sorry To Bother You actor took to Instagram to address concerns that he could be harming himself, after posting a few unsettling videos that have since been deleted.
"I'm ok everyone! I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I'm good. Im not harming myself. Much love 🌹" Stanfield wrote. In the caption to the text post, he apologised "for making you worry."
Advertisement
Stanfield's PR firm, Platform PR, also confirmed the Get Out actor is OK and thanked everyone for their "love" and "concern."
The actor first drew concern when he posted videos of him pouring what looks like hard alcohol into prescription pill bottles, with captions such as "I like to be by myself because i can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care" and "Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy."
Comedian Patton Oswalt was among those who were alarmed by the posts, and after trying to reach out to mutual friends urged twitter to find someone in direct contact with Stanfield who could check on him.
"Can someone on here who knows him PLEASE reach out to him?" wrote Oswalt in a tweet that has since been deleted "Like RIGHT NOW? He's posting stuff on IG that has me worried for his well-being. Thank you."
Oswalt then tweeted that he had gotten confirmation that Stanfield was OK and urged people to reach out to their loved ones. "Text or DM someone you haven’t texted or DM’ed in awhile and tell them a cool memory you have about them," he tweeted.
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.