The idea of talent like Rae and Lakeith pairing up is exciting enough, but add in the fact that The Photograph was written and directed by Stellie Meghie, one of the few black women working on a studio-level today, and this project takes on a whole new level of importance. In 2017 Meghie’s Everything Everything was the only studio movie directed by a Black woman. Her next film, an indie called The Weekend starring Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell, and DeWanda Wise, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to positive reviews . After The Photograph, she’ll be teaming up with Rae once more, this time for American Princess, a rom-com produced by Paul Feig