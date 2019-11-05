The first trailer for The Photograph immediately sets the scene: Rae plays Mae Morton, whose mother, famous photographer Christina Eames , has died suddenly, leaving her without any sense of closure. Theirs was a fraught relationship, and Mae finds herself angry and hurt — until she finds an old black and white photograph hidden a safety deposit box that may hold the key to her mother’s life story. Around the same time, Mae meets Michael Block (Stanfield), an up-and-coming journalist writing a story about her mother’s career. Together, they strive to solve the mystery of Christina’s past — and fall in love in the process. But can it last?