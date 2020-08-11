Here’s How Kylie Jenner Is Celebrating Her 23rd Birthday

The Kardashian-Jenner clan certainly knows how to celebrate. From lavish Christmases to Coachella-scale kid birthday parties, the gazillionaires tend to put bouncy castle bashes to shame.
For Kylie Jenner's birthday on August 10, we don't expect any different. While the newly-minted 23-year-old has seemingly been keeping things low-key thus far, posting only a video of an early-birthday dinner this past weekend, we'll be very surprised if there isn't something utterly over-the-top on the way from her family or friends.
In the video posted to Jenner's Instagram Stories, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is seen in a new light brown/blonde bob with a group of friends, blowing out candles on a cake decorated with roses.
She also had large arrangements of flowers at her home, including a giant sphere made of sunflowers and another shaped like an animated happy flower. Large "HBD KYLIE" letters also flanked her pool.
Friends and family have posted celebratory posts, including a particularly sentimental one from her mother, Kris Jenner, which featured a lot of throwback photos of her youngest daughter. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful baby girl, my youngest child @kyliejenner!!' wrote Kris. "Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life... you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy.... you are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I’m so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy!"
Last year, Scott filled their home with over $50,000-worth of rose petals ahead of her 22nd birthday. (Though it's still unclear whether she and Scott are back together, however). Earlier this year, for Jenner and Scott's daughter Stormi Webster's 2nd birthday, the couple threw her a giant StormiWorld-themed birthday party, complete with amusement park rides, ice sculptures, and a merch shop selling StormiWorld-branded gifts.
Looking forward to seeing what the $900 million mogul has in store for her this year.