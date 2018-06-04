Kardashian Kids Birthday Parties, Ranked

North West and Penelope Disick celebrated their third joint birthday party this weekend, and the unicorn theme was as epic as you'd expect from Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, the two oldest Kardashian mamas. When you're a member of the Kardashian brood, you can't just have a regular birthday party. There are extravagant themes, celebrity guests, live animals, and a ferris wheel. Seriously, a legit ferris wheel in your backyard. And even when your parents throw you a typical birthday at, say, a Chuck-E-Cheese, they immediately follow it up with a super sized Disney-themed bash surrounded by 100 of your closest friends.
The themes get more elaborate each year, and with the new total of nine children in the next generation of the family, next year will bring with it three new KarJenner babies celebrating their first birthday all within four months of each other. The OG generation had better watch out.
Keep reading for our favourite Kardashian kids' birthday shindigs over the years, ranked from least favourite to favourite, and see which over-the-top birthday made the list.