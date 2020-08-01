Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Quietly Welcomed Their Second Child

Actress Jessica Biel and singer Justin Timberlake are now a family of four, as it was recently confirmed that they welcomed their second child this summer.
The Daily Mail reported earlier in July that Biel had given birth to a son, but R&B artist Brian McKnight, who is a friend of Timberlake's, recently confirmed to Hollywood Life that the two have a "new baby" in addition to their son Silas Randall Timberlake, who celebrated his fifth birthday in April.
Biel and Timberlake have been together for eight years, but their marriage was the subject of scrutiny in December 2019 when Timberlake was photographed holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright during the filming of their upcoming film, Palmer. Timberlake issued a public apology to his wife and family, calling the incident an alcohol-fuelled "strong lapse in judgement" but maintains that "nothing happened" between him and Wainwright.
A few Instagram updates from Biel since then have seemed to show that the couple weathered the event, and when asked about his relationship with Biel in an interview with SiriusXM Hits1 in April, he said that he and Biel are "doing good."
While the new baby's name and other details are still unknown, it's clear that the couple had wanted to keep it that way for the time being. He told Sirius that he and his family have been quarantining in their house in Montana, which he says is pretty isolated. "Just being able to kind of walk out into your driveway and maybe go for a little hike is always nice," Timberlake said.