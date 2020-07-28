This New HBO Series Has Major Call Me By Your Name Vibes

The eight-episode HBO series We Are Who We Are is also set in Guadagnino’s native land, and follows Jack Dylan Grazer as Fraser, a 14-year-old who moves from New York to a military base in Italy with his parents, played by Chloë Sevigny and Alice Braga. There, he meets Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón), who grew up on the base and knows her way around. Together, the two navigate the anxiety and fears of coming of age, while also exploring the possibilities of young love.