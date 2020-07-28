This New HBO Series Has Major Call Me By Your Name Vibes

Call Me By Your Name hive, assemble! The first trailer for director Luca Guadagnino’s latest project is here, and it will have you fantasising about bike rides through the Italian countryside and wet bathing suits hanging in the bathtub, all over again.
The eight-episode HBO series We Are Who We Are is also set in Guadagnino’s native land, and follows Jack Dylan Grazer as Fraser, a 14-year-old who moves from New York to a military base in Italy with his parents, played by Chloë Sevigny and Alice Braga. There, he meets Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón), who grew up on the base and knows her way around. Together, the two navigate the anxiety and fears of coming of age, while also exploring the possibilities of young love.
According to HBO, the show is about “friendship, first love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager — a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy.”
Though Guadagnino insists the two projects are “so different,” you’ll definitely spot some similarities to his Oscar-nominated film starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, from the soft cascading piano that scores the trailer, to the shots of Caitlin and Fraser playfully wrestling on the grass, to Dylan Grazer’s razor-sharp cheekbones. There’s even a Good Dad figure, this time played by Kid Cudi, cast as Caitlin’s father, who doesn’t quite know what to make of his daughter’s latest relationship. Additional cast-members include Francesca Scorsese (yes, daughter of Martin), Faith Alabi, Corey Knight, Ben Taylor, Sebastian Pigazzi and Beatrice Baricella.
Summer may be on hold, but if Normal People proved anything, it’s that there’s never a bad time to watch beautiful, sad humans facing their most complicated emotions against a gorgeous Italian backdrop.
Watch the full trailer below: