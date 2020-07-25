Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Number 3

A famous family of four just got bigger following the birth of Ciara and Russell Wilson’s third child. Today, the celebrity spouses shared a first look at their newborn son Win Harrison Wilson just hours after they welcomed him into the world.
"Happy birthday WIN!!!" Ciara captioned a video of herself singing to her newborn. 'Mommy & Daddy love you!"
Baby Win is Ciara's third child, her second with the NFL quarterback following their 2016 nuptials. Ciara gave birth to her oldest son Future Zahir — from a previous long-term relationship with Future the rapper — in 2014, and she had her daughter Sienna a year later.
The couple announced that baby number three was on the way in late January, delighting fans with a sophisticated photoshoot of a pregnant Ciara striking a modelesque pose atop a rocky ledge. Months later, the Wilsons learned that they would be having another baby boy in an Instagram-perfect gender reveal.
Although the arrival of Baby Win makes for a full house, more little ones may be in the future for this family. Last year, Ciara revealed that Wilson is keen on having his own little football team running around, and the singer is totally onboard with the idea.
"If you ask [Russell], we’re talking eight babies,” Ciara told Extra of her family. “We’ll just go one day at a time, but I definitely do look forward to having more kids … We got time for that.”