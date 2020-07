Where Exactly Did Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Get Engaged?

Nobu's Malibu location is situated on Carbon Beach, which according to a CaliforniaBeaches.com is about 1.5 miles long and is near Malibu Pier. The new fiancés may have posed for the engagement photos there or on one of the many nearby beaches such as Surfrider Beach or Malibu Lagoon State Beach. Of course, the photos looked pretty private, so who knows, the couple could have celebrated spending their lives together on an exclusive beach that the non-celebrities among us don't know about.