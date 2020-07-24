Where Exactly Did Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Get Engaged?

Congratulations to Demi Lovato, who announced last night via Instagram that she is officially engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich. Both Lovato and Ehrich let the world know they would soon be getting married by posting a series of proposal photos. Based on the black and white images taken by photographer Angelo Kritikos and the geotag used by Ehrich in his Instagram post, it looks like he popped the question on a breathtaking beach in Malibu, California.
Though we can't say for sure exactly where in Malibu Lovato and Ehrich got engaged — Malibu has around 27 miles of beaches after all — it's likely that the proposal took place in Eastern Malibu based on where else the couple was seen last night. Lovato and Ehrich were spotted at the Malibu location of Nobu right before announcing their engagement, according to Hollywood Life.
It's clear that the pair enjoyed dinner at the sushi restaurant right after the proposal, since they were wearing the same outfits featured in the engagement photos taken by Kritikos and shared on Instagram. Lovato was looking like a bride-to-be in a white dress, while Enrich sported an all-black outfit.
Nobu's Malibu location is situated on Carbon Beach, which according to a CaliforniaBeaches.com is about 1.5 miles long and is near Malibu Pier. The new fiancés may have posed for the engagement photos there or on one of the many nearby beaches such as Surfrider Beach or Malibu Lagoon State Beach. Of course, the photos looked pretty private, so who knows, the couple could have celebrated spending their lives together on an exclusive beach that the non-celebrities among us don't know about.