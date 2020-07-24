Demi Lovato Is Engaged To Her “Soulmate” Max Ehrich

Ineye Komonibo
Love is in the air for Demi Lovato, and the singer has finally found her happily ever after with actor Max Ehrich — Demi’s getting married, y’all!
Lovato broke the news of her engagement with her friends and fans (and a glimpse of her gigantic engagement ring) on Instagram this morning, sharing a pictures from the aftermath of Ehrich’s romantic sandy beach proposal. 
“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent,” Lovato wrote in a lengthy caption of the photoset. “To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.” In an Instagram Story, Lovato called him her "soulmate."
“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” she continued. “I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”
The couple’s engagement months after they were first rumoured to be romantically involved back in March. Their love story began with some casual mutual thirsting over social media — true millennials, these two — but things may have gotten serious when Lovato and Ehrich reportedly decided to quarantine under one roof early on in the pandemic. Four months and one accidental Instagram Live cameo later, the two are planning to spend the rest of their lives together.
“You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life,” captioned Ehrich in his own Instagram photoset. “You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together.”

