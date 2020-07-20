Cursed Season 2 Doesn’t Have A Book To Follow Yet — But Its Path Is Clear

Wheeler and Miller haven’t mentioned plans for a sequel or second season and Langford has been tight-lipped as well. So, the only clue we have right now is in the premise of the series itself: In Arthurian legend, Nimue is synonymous with the “Lady of the Lake,” but she doesn’t earn this title in season 1. She is strictly called the “Wolf-Blood Witch” by her enemies. Yet, Langford and the creators continually refer to the Cursed protagonist as the Lady of the Lake (like in the featurette below), and the fact that Nimue will become the tragic Lady of the Lake. We can assume, if there's a second season, this would happen at some point after her “death” at the end of the first season.