Cursed Season 2 Doesn’t Have A Book To Follow Yet — But Its Path Is Clear

There's no official renewal yet, but the good news is that Netflix already seems to be a big fan of the show. Cursed is based on a YA graphic novel of the same name by Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller (who are also co-creators of the series) that was released in October 2019. But in an untypical turn of events, the streaming platform bought the rights way back in 2018, before the book was even written. In an interview with Barnes and Noble’s blog, Cursed illustrator Frank Miller confirmed that he and Wheeler spoke about collaborating and landed the book deal first . Netflix then reached out and Miller and Wheeler decided to craft the book with the TV show in mind. “It seemed like a tantalizing yet mad experiment to attempt to tell this story in two different formats almost simultaneously,” Wheeler said in the interview.