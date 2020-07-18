In Celebration Of Naya Rivera, Glee’s Queer Afro-Latinx TV Icon

When we first meet Santana she is written infuriatingly too close to the feisty Latina trope. The McKinley High cheerleader plays second fiddle to the white girl at the top of the Cheerios pyramid, Quinn Fabray (Dianna Agron). While Quinn is central to the storyline as a member of the core Quinn-Finn (Cory Monteith)-Rachel (Lea Michele) love triangle, we initially only hear from Santana when the Ryan Murphy musical requires one of her now-signature devastating barbs. In fact, in Santana’s introductory episode, second Glee installment “Showmance,” she has no proper dialogue lines. Santana sings backup for Quinn, silently high fives Brittany (Heather Morris) over someone else’s devious plot, and is humped by Puck (the late, disgraced Mark Salling) to the point where a balloon between them explodes.

