On Monday, Vulture reported that 30 Rock creator Tina Fey wrote a letter to Hulu, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, and any other platform that streams or sells the NBC series to request the removal of four episodes , at least three of which featured characters in blackface. This proactive decision comes in the midst of a racial reckoning in the United States in which people are asking for immediate, overdue, anti-racist change in systems like the police force and our entertainment. While the move was made out of respect to this societal change, Fey's shortcomings when it comes to comedy and race extend beyond four episodes of 30 Rock. In response to the move, many are highlighting her similar degrading portrayals of Asian characters in shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and the movie Mean Girls , as well as interviews she's given about race and cancel culture that seem to contradict her decision.