The King Of Staten Island Soundtrack Has Big Pete Davidson Energy

Warning: Spoilers are ahead for King Of Staten Island.
Every song from the King Of Staten Island feels like the soundtrack to Pete Davidson’s life. Fitting, since the comedy directed by Judd Apatow is a funny fictionalised take on the SNL star’s actual story.
Davidson plays Scott, a twenty-something wannabe tattoo artist who is struggling with the childhood loss of his firefighter dad. Now that his mother, his sister, and his best friend are moving on with their lives, he’s realising he has to do the same with his. Luckily, he’s got some good songs to help him on his journey to full fledged adulthood. Ones that Davidson also grew up with.
The King Of Staten Island soundtrack features pop hits from Lizzo, Lil Wayne, and one of the Jonas Brothers. But also includes dad rock faves like Creedence Clearwater Revival and The Band. No surprise, the film also features Davidson’s bestie Kid Cudi, who makes not one, but two musical appearances in the film. Kid Cudi begins and ending the film with Davidson, a worthy honour for the artist that saved his life.
However, you might be surprised by how emotional you get after hearing a bunch of grown men sing along to The Wallflowers, which happened to be Davidson and his real dad's favourite song.