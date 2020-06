The Space Force Soundtrack Is A Musical Chill Pill

The show stars Steve Carell as General Mark Naird, commander of the Space Force branch of the military. It's a high-stress job, and Naird has an excellent de-stressing tactic. He sings. A good portion of the show's soundtrack is made up of songs that the character sings when things get a little too overwhelming. Other melodies included on the soundtrack are pretty on-the-nose entries that further describe the action in those moments. ( Dead to Me is another Netflix show where the songs and their lyrics are really just extensions of plot and dialogue. It's one of the streaming site's vibes, apparently.)