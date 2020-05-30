It Looks Like Nina Dobrev Is Dating This Very Famous Former Olympian

There's no better time to get to know someone than in quarantine, but we know romance isn't truly real until it's documented on Instagram. Actress Nina Dobrev and former Olympian Shaun White first got people whispering when they were spotted taking a bike ride together in March. Now, the pair have seemingly confirmed their courtship with the lockdown-version of going to Ikea: doing an at-home haircut. It could go very wrong, but luckily for these two new lovebirds, things went extremely right.
Both of the stars documented Dobrev's attempt at giving White's overgrown locks a trim, which turned out surprisingly well.
"Adding to resume: hairdresser," Dobrev captioned a snap of White's pre-trim hair, followed by a boomerang of all the hair she snipped off.
To emphasize things further, White even posted his own pictures from the cut, including a video of Dobrev doing the deed.
"My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did," he wrote, much to the surprise of commenters who hadn't been clued in to the dating rumours.
"Did..... Nina Dobrev just cut your hair," one asked.
"Is that Nina?!?!?" another wrote. "She did a great job!!!!"
Before White, Dobrev was linked to actor Glen Powell, and previously dated her Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder for three years. As for the professional snowboarder, his last public relationship was with American singer Sarah Barthel.
“Their friends were surprised at first about the relationship but now that they’ve seen them together it actually makes a lot of sense," a source told People of White and Dobrev. "They’re both goofy and have a similar sense of humour and are super adventurous. They have plenty in common.”
And right now, cutting your BFs hair in quarantine is about as adventurous as it gets.
