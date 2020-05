Two Sisters Tried Expose Jeffrey Epstein Over 20 Years Ago — But No One Listened

Like many of the women who spoke out in Filthy Rich, the Farmer sisters came forward about their experiences with law enforcement and news outlets in the hope that Epstein would see justice. Maria says she contacted the New York Police Department in 1996 , then the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She offered to share everything she knew about Epstein and the constant stream of young women and girls being brought to Epstein’s houses. According to the NYT, the FBI has never acknowledged speaking to Maria in 1996, though she believes they had to have some record of it because — years later — FBI agents came back to her with questions. Maria said she also went to leaders in the New York art world and she and her sister tried to tell their story to a national magazine. In each instance, nothing came of their reports.