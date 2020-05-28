Two Sisters Tried Expose Jeffrey Epstein Over 20 Years Ago — But No One Listened

It was another nine years before investigators began delving into Epstein’s background. Their reports, made over 20 years ago, are the earliest known allegations against Epstein. Since then, other women have come forward with accusations of rape and child abuse involving Epstein at his properties in Palm Beach, New York City, and his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Many of them were brought to these various locations under the guise that they were being hired to give Epstein massages.