John Krasinski Defends His Decision To Sell His Quarantine TV Show Amid Backlash

Fans were not celebrating along with John Krasinski after he announced his YouTube show, Some Good News, was headed to CBS. The Office actor launched the free, makeshift series in order to spread positivity during the coronavirus pandemic. With states now opening back up and Krasinski set to return to projects like Jack Ryan, he sold the show to CBS so it could continue with a new host. However, many felt moving the show from easily-accessible YouTube to CBS All Access, a paid platform, before it branches out across all CBS networks, went against the very ethos of the show. The move was met with backlash, and Krasinski appeared to respond to the criticism while appearing on his former Office co-star Rainn Wilson's Instagram Live "Hey There, Human" on SoulPancake.