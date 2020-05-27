John Krasinski Defends His Decision To Sell His Quarantine TV Show Amid Backlash

Fans were not celebrating along with John Krasinski after he announced his YouTube show, Some Good News, was headed to CBS. The Office actor launched the free, makeshift series in order to spread positivity during the coronavirus pandemic. With states now opening back up and Krasinski set to return to projects like Jack Ryan, he sold the show to CBS so it could continue with a new host. However, many felt moving the show from easily-accessible YouTube to CBS All Access, a paid platform, before it branches out across all CBS networks, went against the very ethos of the show. The move was met with backlash, and Krasinski appeared to respond to the criticism while appearing on his former Office co-star Rainn Wilson's Instagram Live "Hey There, Human" on SoulPancake.
"I've received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me," he said of the past eight weeks. "That's probably the most emotionally fulfilled I've ever felt in my entire life."
However, recent feedback hasn't been as positive.
remember when he created this free feel good YouTube show to “make people feel good” and now he is................selling it for $$$? really cool, 100% honorable https://t.co/XhVSYEHLt0— LW (@lindseyweber) May 21, 2020
So he made 8 YouTube videos comprised largely of unpaid contributions from fans, sold the brand to a major conglomerate, and isn't even going to make it anymore? Just cashed out? Does this rub anyone else the wrong way, kinda? https://t.co/7OlRIouJKM— Lon Harris (@Lons) May 22, 2020
Eventually, Krasinski stepped in to clear up the misconceptions. In a tweet, he clarified that the show would not only be available on CBS All Access, but also on the CBS network.
Hello hello! Sorry, just seeing this. Nope, not cbs all access. That was indeed incorrect. Have a bunch of fun stuff planned with CBS network! SGN for everyone! See you soon! https://t.co/IGgrm71S97— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 24, 2020
As for criticism about him leaving the show, he told Wilson this was always the plan.
"I was only planning on doing 8 of them during quarantine," he said. "I knew that it wouldn't be sustainable with my prior commitments. I would love to keep doing the show from my office forever, but it wasn't sustainable."
However, that doesn't mean you won't see him on SGN's new iteration.
"I'm going to be a part of it whenever I can, and I'm going to host a couple episodes and bring on a different community of people," he said, adding, "We're really, really excited about it."
Watch the full interview below.
