“Putting shorts over tights — like why, teenage girls? Somehow that stops at like 19 or 20. I love it, it’s so Artful Dodger. But the story is based on Caitlin’s novel, which is loosely based on her life. She showed me many pictures from that era, and she really did wear that, top hat and all. Along with Stephanie Collie, our costume designer, we were really hell-bent on the costumes being as true to [Johanna’s] circumstances as we possibly could be. She really only buys like six or seven pieces, but she then rotates and combines them in different ways. And the same thing with makeup. I kept being like, She wouldn't wear foundation. If you want to make yourself over and you don't have the finances to do it, you're not spending money on foundation. You're buying an eyeliner and a lipstick because that’s going to get you the farthest.”