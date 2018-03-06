Greta Gerwig & Her Friends Won Awards Season, Lady Bird-Style

The Lady Bird director's pals arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday night dressed in bold, matching outfits by Dusen Dusen in a demonstration of solidarity that seemed to fit perfectly from this year's unofficial theme: Women supporting women.
Designer Ellen Van Dusen told The Cut that the outfits were a one-of-a-kind way for the group of college friends to "broadcast that they were a team."
"They decided on all wearing the same print, which I was super into," Van Dusen said. "My favourite outfits are ones that are head-to-toe in a uniform print, so doing that five times over was a true thrill for me."
Van Dusen recognised that while it's typically taboo to arrive at an event wearing the same exact ensemble as someone else, the same rules don't apply if you're going in a squad. The six friends really did look amazing, and they couldn't have been more on-brand. It was like the grown-up version of the prom scene in Lady Bird, where the girls ditched the heteronormative notion of needing dates and went to the dance as a unit.
Gerwig didn't win in either category she was nominated, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director, but she should be proud of her remarkable accomplishments, especially since Lady Bird was her directorial debut. Not many people can say the first film they've ever directed received five Oscar nominations.
Lady Bird found more luck at the Golden Globes earlier this year, taking home both the awards for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical and Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan). But, the most rewarding things to stem from the coming-of-age film weren't tangible, namely its impact on women who dream of stepping behind the camera, including Ronan.
Silly as it may sound, Gerwig's many friendships represent hope and a future where women and girls can have their voices heard and use their art to make a difference. We've got a lot of work to do if we want to create lasting change, but with women like these leading the charge, there's no doubt we'll get it done.
