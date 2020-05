31 Looks To Get You Excited About Clothes Again

Sure, TikTok has its endearing attributes, but at the end of the day, Instagram is the true hero of scrolling in quarantine. Hear me out: For those of you who, like me, have spent the last seven or so weeks cooped up at home with seldom a person to talk to, let alone get dressed for , it’s easy to slip into a routine of waking up, exercising (maybe), “going to work,” and heading back to bed again — all in the same ratty T-shirt and leggings . Who’s to stop you? The pharmacist you’ve seen a total number of two times since quarantine started? She likely has more on her mind than your sartorial choices (or lack thereof).