Does The Next Disney Family Singalong Hint At Who Might Be In The Live Action Hercules?

It might feel like there’s nothing to look forward to these days, but Disney is working hard to change that. Twitter is already teeming with theories and fancasts for Disney’s live-action Hercules, which The Hollywood Reporter announced this week. Many fans are eyeing Ariana Grande for the role of leading lady Megara — after all, the announcement came just a week after Grande expertly performed “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from the animated classic for ABC’s Disney Family Singalong. And now that ABC will be airing a second singalong next weekend, it’s possible we might have more reason to speculate about the Hercules cast.
The second Disney Family Singalong will feature a new lineup of stars covering Disney classics, reports Entertainment Weekly. Among them is Keke Palmer, who will be singing “Zero to Hero,” the Muses’ catchy, celebratory ode to Hercules. If Grande is our Megara, is it possible Palmer could be one of the Muses? The internet is already pushing for Amber Riley, Jennifer Hudson, and more, but Palmer is also another fan-favourite pick, especially since she has already proven her vocal chops.
Other performers will include Halsey, slated to sing “Part of Your World,” and Halle Bailey, who has been tapped to play The Little Mermaid’s Ariel, will join forces with her sister Chloe (of Chloe x Halle) to cover a song from The Princess and The Frog. Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, and Seth Rogen, all alums from the recent live-action The Lion King, will return for a performance of “Hakuna Matata.” R&B artist Miguel will cover Coco’s “Remember Me,” and Idina Menzel and Ben Platt will team up to sing Aladdin’s “A Whole New World.”
Although the Hercules cast is still under wraps for now, we do know that the live-action film will be produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and written by Dave Callaham. The Lion King’s director and producer, Disney mainstay Jon Favreau, is also rumoured to direct.
