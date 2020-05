The Cast Of Dangerous Lies Includes A Riverdale Resident & An Old Friend

A helpful word of advice? Trust no one in Netflix's new thriller Dangerous Lies . The film begins with a financially struggling caretaker being left an estate by her wealthy patient. For having only worked four and a half months for the guy, it's a pretty great parting gift that only seems to get better once she stumbles upon a trunk full of cash in the attic. She feels like she's hit the lottery, but, in actuality, she's gotten herself involved in a mystery that will have her questioning the motives of everyone: the real estate agent, the lawyer, even her husband.