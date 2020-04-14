Camila Mendes Inherits More Than Cold Hard Cash In New Netflix Thriller

A new Netflix thriller promises to give Brenda Song’s bonkers movie Secret Obsession a run for its money, with a little help from Riverdale’s favourite teenage speakeasy owner.
In the trailer for Netflix’s Dangerous Lies, Camila Mendes’ caretaker Katie is the TV movie equivalent of Knives Out’s Marta (Ana de Armas). Her elderly patient Leonard (Elliot Gould, aka Monica’s dad on Friends) dies unexpectedly and leaves her his massive home, much to her surprise.
The financially struggling Katie is initially happy to move into the house with her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher). All is going swimmingly, and then, the couple finds a mysterious box of money in the attic. Suddenly, it's not just a house they inherited: It's cold hard cash, baby!
Unfortunately, mysterious boxes of money tend to come with plenty of strings. In this case, it seems that Katie will have to pay for all of Leonard’s secrets. What’s the deal with that secret room in the attic? Why is a real estate agent (Twilight’s Cam Gigandet) so keen on getting her to sell the property? Does the cop snooping around the house have ulterior motives here?
One thing that is clear: The money is going to change Katie and Adam’s relationship for the worse. While Katie doesn’t want to ball out, it looks like Adam is eager to treat themselves with the found cash. (To be honest, I’m in Adam’s camp here. If I’m going to possibly die by the end of this Netflix thriller, at least let me lease a Tesla in the process.)
Exactly what “dangerous lies” Leonard was telling Katie, we’ll have to wait and see, but there’s a reason he didn’t put all his money in the bank. It may be the reason Leonard died in the first place — if he’s really dead at all, that is. When you are operating on the same wavelength as the truly bananas Secret Obsession, literally anything can happen in 90 minutes.
Check out the trailer below. Dangerous Lies premieres April 30 on Netflix.
