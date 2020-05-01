Paris Hilton Makes Things Instagram Official With Mysterious Boyfriend

If you want to be on Paris Hilton's Instagram, you have to earn it. The reality star, DJ, and overall icon waited one whole year to make her relationship with entrepreneur Carter Reum Instagram official, sharing a photo of the pair alongside a gushy caption. The two made their red carpet debut back in January when they attended the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe after parties, but the heiress is finally ready to share their romance with her followers.
"Happy Anniversary my love," Hilton captioned the photo. "My favourite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you're mine."
Advertisement
Like Hilton, Reum is big into business. Hilton's net worth sits around £239 million thanks to her perfume empire, while Reum and his brother Courtney co-founded the vodka brand VEEV Spirits and then sold it to focus on their investment firm M13 in 2016. The firm has invested in companies like Lyft, Classpass, Snapchat, and Pinterest.
Reum is Hilton's first public relationship since her 2018 split from fiancé Chris Zylka. The two called off their engagement after Hilton realised "it wasn't the right fit," a source close to the couple told Refinery29.
If Paris Hilton is happy, then I'm happy too.
Advertisement