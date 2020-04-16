The Never Have I Ever Trailer Is All About Thirsty Nerds

The latest teen comedy from Netflix comes from the mind of Mindy Kaling and focuses on one very thirsty nerd.
In Never Have I Ever, not-so-cool girl Devi (newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a student at Sherman Oaks High School in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. Devi, whose thus far lived a pretty sheltered existence, plans to rewrite her life: She wants to find an “attainable, yet status-enhancing boyfriend,” hook up with a hot guy named Paxton (Darren Barnet) who is hanging out in her sexy dreams, and generally remake her image into that of an “Indian Kardashian.”
“Sophomore year is going to be our year, I can feel it,” Devi tells her best friends with confidence.
Unfortunately, the best laid plans of teenage girls tend to go awry. Instead of living her best life ever, Devi throws a textbook out the window, declares high school’s “a dick,” and finds herself at a party where she’s attacked by a wild animal, with a dozen iPhones on her to document it.
“I just want to be a normal teenager,” Devi laments in the trailer.
“Normal teenagers end up in prison, or worse, working at Jersey Mike’s,” reminds Devi’s mom (Poorna Jagannathan).
Kaling spoke to Variety about the character of Devi, who cares about her grades and hooking up with a certified hottie.
“Nerds are not only the wallflowers and the quiet ones. We’re ambitious, we have obnoxious personalities sometimes, we want to have sex and dreams like all the other kids,” Kaling told the outlet. “I felt lucky to be able to do a show about an Indian nerd who’s also badly behaved, to show that because I’m deeply familiar with it.”
Whether Devi’s plans to have sex, find a boyfriend, and make sophomore her year will come into fruition remains to be seen.
Check out the trailer below:
Never Have I Ever streams on Netflix 27th April 2020.
