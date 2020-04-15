Story from Style

Dressing Up As Famous Art? Count Us In

Eliza Huber
Photo: Francis G. Mayer/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images.
It’s been three weeks since Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York announced a “stay-at-home” ordinance for the state’s roughly 20 million residents. During that time, those of us with nonessential jobs have been searching for ways to stay busy. It started with binge-watching Tiger King (Why? We don’t know). From there, we moved on to botching every focaccia recipe on Pinterest, followed by joining TikTok even though we promised ourselves we wouldn’t. Now what? 
Whether you’re culturally deprived, bored, or both, the latest social media challenge to grace our Twitter feeds might be just what you need to get out of the three-week-quarantine slump. Recently, a number of prominent museums, including the Met in New York and the Louvre in Paris, have begun challenging their followers to recreate famous works of art —  art that, due to the novel coronavirus, can’t currently be enjoyed IRL. The rules, according to the Getty Museum’s Twitter account, are simple: Choose your favourite artwork. Then, find three things lying around your house, and recreate the artwork with those items. Share it. 
In the weeks since the tweet was blasted out, over 3,800 responses have been uploaded to the Getty’s account alone. Thousands more have made submissions using the hashtag #MuseumChallenge, with artworks ranging from Old Master paintings dating back to the 1500s to renowned Dutch contemporary pieces like Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” being replicated by people around the world, from New York to the Netherlands, using only what can be found around the house. 
In a fun and surprising (sort of) turn of events, many of the submissions included the use of pugs. So, you know, there’s that. 
Other famous works that have made the cut so far include Rembrandt’s famous (and gruesome) “Head of John the Baptist” from 1648, Dante Gabriel Rossetti’s “Lady Lilith” from 1867, and Albert Anker’s “Mädchen die Haare flechtend” from 1887. 
With that, scroll on for our favourite submissions so far and join the #MuseumChallenge today. Who knows? Maybe you’ll learn a thing or two about art along the way. 
