#MuseumChallenge: Tob dich kreativ aus & stell dein Lieblingskunstwerk nach

Eliza Huber, Maike Bartsch
Photo: Francis G. Mayer/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images.
Weil viele von uns jetzt schon seit etwa einem Monat in Selbst-Isolation leben, fühlt es sich auf der einen Seite so langsam fast schon normal an. Auf der anderen Seite steigt aber natürlich auch die Langeweile. Wie soll man sich beschäftigen, wenn man weder ins Kino, noch in Restaurants, Cafés oder shoppen gehen darf und selbst ein Picknick mit Freund*innen im Park verboten ist? Klar, Netflix ist eine Option. Aber Tiger King haben wir längst geschaut und mittlerweile sind wir auch am Ende unserer Merkliste angekommen, die wir Prä-Corona gefüllt hatten, als wir noch raus durften und nicht genug Zeit zum Bingen hatten. Das perfekte Bananenbrotrezept haben wir längst gefunden. Und die Malen-nach-Zahlen-Bilder sind schon seit Tagen fertig. Sogar bei TikTok haben wir uns mittlerweile angemeldet, obwohl wir uns geschworen hatten, das niemals zu tun. Und jetzt?
Wenn du extrem gelangweilt bist oder die kulturelle Seite des Lebens vermisst (oder beides), hätte ich da eine Idee für dich: Es gibt nämlich mal wieder eine neue Social-Media-Challenge! Ende März riefen bekannte Museen wie das Met in New York und das Louvre in Paris ihre Follower dazu auf, berühmte Kunstwerke nachzubilden, die aktuell leider nicht IRL angeschaut werden können, sondern maximal noch durch virtuelle Museumstouren. Die Regeln sind, laut des Twitter-Accounts vom Getty Museum, sehr einfach: Such dir dein Lieblingskunstwerk aus. Nimm dir drei Dinge, die in deiner Wohnung rumliegen und bilde das Kunstwerk mit diesen drei Dingen nach. Teile das Ergebnis. 
Seitdem haben über 4000 Menschen auf den Tweet geantwortet und ihre Nachbildungen geteilt. Dazu kommen Tausende Posts mit dem Hashtag #MuseumChallenge, bei denen ebenfalls die verschiedensten Kunstwerke nachgemacht wurden – von den Alten Meistern bis hin zu moderner Kunst. Die Teilnehmer*innen stammen aus der ganzen Welt und haben dafür nur Dinge benutzt, die sie ohnehin schon in der eigenen Wohnung herumliegen hatten.
Fun Fact: Auffällig viele der Posts enthalten Möpse (Also Pugs natürlich. Nicht Brüste. Sorry, der musste sein. In der Selbst-Isolation sind wir eben alle wieder 13 Jahre alt.) Aber das nur nebenbei.
Außerdem sehr beliebt: Dante Gabriel Rossettis “Lady Lilith” aus dem Jahr 1866 und Albert Ankers “Mädchen die Haare flechtend” aus dem Jahr 1887. 
Im Folgenden zeige ich dir noch ein paar meiner aktuellen Lieblingsposts, der #MuseumChallenge. Vielleicht inspiriert dich das ja, selbst mitzumachen. Und wer weiß? Vielleicht lernst du ganz nebenbei ja noch ein bisschen was über Kunst.
