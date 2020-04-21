#MuseumChallenge ou comment recréer son oeuvre d’art préférée

Eliza Huber, Edwige Sainte Marie
Cela fait un peu plus d'un mois que le gouvernement français nous a donné l'ordre de rester confiné·es chez nous. Durant cette période, ceux et celles d'entre nous qui ont un emploi non-essentiel à cette crise ont cherché des moyens de rester occupé·es. Ça a commencé en regardant Tiger King (Pourquoi ? On ne sait pas). Ensuite, on est allé jusqu'à faire toutes les recettes de focaccia sur Pinterest, puis on a rejoint TikTok même si on s'était promis de ne pas le faire. Et maintenant ?
Que vous soyez en manque de culture, que vous vous ennuyiez ou les deux, le dernier challenge des réseaux sociaux pour agrémenter notre flux Twitter est peut-être ce qu'il vous faut pour surmonter le mois restant du confinement. Récemment, un certain nombre de musées importants, dont le Met à New York et le Louvre à Paris, ont commencé à défier leurs followers pour recréer des œuvres d'art célèbres - des œuvres d'art qui, en raison du nouveau coronavirus, ne peuvent actuellement pas être appréciées IRL. Les règles, selon le compte Twitter du musée Getty, sont simples : choisissez votre œuvre d'art préférée. Ensuite, trouvez trois objets qui traînent dans votre maison, et recréez l'œuvre d'art avec ces éléments. Partagez-les.
Dans les semaines qui ont suivi la publication du tweet, plus de 3 800 réponses ont été postées sur le seul compte du Getty. Des milliers d'autres ont participé en utilisant le hashtag #MuseumChallenge, avec des œuvres d'art allant de vieux tableaux datant des années 1500 à des pièces contemporaines néerlandaises renommées comme "La jeune fille à la perle" de Vermeer. Et ça, reproduites par des personnes du monde entier, de New York aux Pays-Bas, en utilisant uniquement ce que l'on peut trouver depuis chez soi.
Dans une tournure amusante et surprenante (en quelque sorte), de nombreuses propositions comprenaient l'utilisation de carlins.  
Parmi les autres œuvres célèbres qui ont eu du succès jusqu'à présent, citons la célèbre (et macabre) "Tête de Jean le Baptiste" de Rembrandt de 1648, "Lady Lilith" de Dante Gabriel Rossetti de 1867 et "Mädchen die Haare flechtend" d'Albert Anker de 1887.
Sur ce, on vous invite à regarder nos œuvres préférées en continuant votre lecture et à rejoindre le #MuseumChallenge dès aujourd'hui. Qui sait ? Peut-être que vous apprendrez une chose ou deux sur l'art en cours de route. 
