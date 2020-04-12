From Kylie Jenner’s Bunny Costume To Busy Phillips & A Possum, Celebs Are Doing Easter In Quarantine
The Easter Bunny might be sheltering in place this year, but that hasn’t kept celebrities from finding quarantine-friendly ways to celebrate the spring holiday. Easter egg hunts, colourful baked goods, and countless pairs of bunny ears can be found dotting your favorite celebrities’ Instagrams. While many had to get a little creative when it came to finding eggs (and not just in the egg hunt), everyone is doing their best to celebrate and think of it and the symbolism of new beginnings.
This year, the theme of Easter seems to be tie-dye, maybe having eggs at home, and unexpected animal stand-ins for the Easter bunny. Whether you are celebrating or not, watching celebrities get festive in quarantine is undoubtedly entertaining.
Click through to see how some of your favourite celebrities are celebrating Easter.