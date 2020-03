Antle currently runs the Myrtle Beach Safari . The facility has been criticized by different animal advocacy groups for years that claim Antle has not been adhering to the federal Animal Welfare Act. "No one’s ever had a program as effective as we have, as long as we’ve had, and as carefully produced over the years,” Antle told Vanity Fair . "I have been running our own conservation program for 38 years. I have been trying to figure out what can be done to save tigers many many decades."