Antle's apprenticeship program is still going. In Tiger King, Fischer describes applying to Antle’s safari as a teenager and living on the property for several years, along with other young women who dedicated their lives to tigers — and, allegedly, to Antle. She claims Antle only employed young, vulnerable women. In the documentary, Antle states that many of his “partners” and "girlfriends," who work at the park, started as teenage apprentices. Fischer claims the tiger owner would tell his apprentices what to eat and wear, and he allegedly ordered breast enhancement surgery for Fischer. Fischer claims the only way to advance at the safari was to have sex with Antle. Antle does not explicitly deny those claims in the documentary, but did speak out after its release.