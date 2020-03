As the world dives deeper into a collective state of uncertainty, you may feel like you're drowning in the constant stream of bad news and alarming information flooding our feeds and networks. We're right there with you. While we usually look to one another for support during times of unease, seeking out the shoulder of a loved one to cushion our heavy heads, that kind of comfort is no longer an option in the uncharted waters of social distancing . So as we retreat indoors with the intention of staying put for the foreseeable future, our digital communities have become more important than ever before. And while we weren't expecting it, some of our favourite fashion and beauty retailers are giving us new reason to appreciate their online presence and it has nothing to do with product.Since no one is immune to the coronavirus and the havoc it now wreaks on our daily lives, we've been presented with an opportunity to pull back the curtain on the establishments we frequent to see what they're really all about. For the many companies that pride themselves on an ethos of thoughtfulness and empowerment — now's the time to show instead of tell. And with companies like LVMH using its perfume factories to produce hand sanitiser and Prada donating six intensive care units to hospitals in Milan, the true colours of certain retailers are shining bright in this moment of darkness.