"LVMH will use the production lines of its perfume and cosmetic brands to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gels," LVMH announced in a statement , adding that the relief efforts will be free to French health-care establishments working on the front lines to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has led to 5,420 cases and 127 deaths in France as of Sunday. "These gels will be delivered free of charge to the health authorities."