Your March Horoscope

Material Venus moves into luxury-loving Taurus on March 4, making us want to indulge. If you’re shopping for a big-ticket item , look for quality and get all the facts before you splurge. We’re in an optimistic and cautious mood on March 9, when the Moon waxes full in practical Virgo opposing dreamy Neptune, creating a trine with lucky Jupiter. You’ll be drawn to people who support you ; lean on them. This is also the day that Mercury ends his retrograde, moving direct in independent Aquarius. We’ll be able to easily tap into inner strength and confidence, making it a good time to engage with others. Mercury then passes into intuitive Pisces on March 16, a move that will help us trust our sensitive sides. While the messenger planet is in this generous and affectionate sign, we’ll want to practice being gentle with ourselves.