MacLeamy says going out in nature or exercising can also help. If you’re experiencing a global kind of trauma, when it comes to something like 9/11, she says it can also be helpful to reach out to a larger community to plan an event, even one that’s not directly related to the trauma itself. “Do something that gets you out of your mind, out of your space, out in nature,” MacLeamy says. “Do something joyful for yourself so you can get out of that day and the body can settle down.